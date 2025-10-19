BKM Wealth Management LLC Buys 289 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF $VTV

BKM Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,340 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up about 1.2% of BKM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. BKM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. Activest Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2,700.0% in the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Kiker Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter worth $31,000. Colonial Trust Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Berkshire Money Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter worth $33,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTV stock opened at $185.64 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $150.43 and a 52-week high of $188.43. The company has a market capitalization of $148.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $183.99 and its 200 day moving average is $175.82.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.