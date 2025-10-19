Bank of America Corporation $BAC Position Raised by BKM Wealth Management LLC

BKM Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the second quarter worth approximately $217,000. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of America during the second quarter worth approximately $388,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 6.2% during the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 253,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,987,000 after purchasing an additional 14,849 shares in the last quarter. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al bought a new stake in Bank of America during the second quarter worth approximately $37,022,000. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 6.0% during the second quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Trading Up 1.7%

NYSE BAC opened at $51.28 on Friday. Bank of America Corporation has a twelve month low of $33.06 and a twelve month high of $52.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $379.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.82.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.13. Bank of America had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The firm had revenue of $28.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $40.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 11.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 5th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.52%.

Insider Activity at Bank of America

In other news, insider James P. Demare sold 148,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.57, for a total transaction of $6,762,177.87. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 223,407 shares in the company, valued at $10,180,656.99. The trade was a 39.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on BAC shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.29.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

