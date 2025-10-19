BKM Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stake in General Dynamics Corporation $GD

BKM Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,937 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 37 shares during the quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $2,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GD. Gladwyn Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,598,000. TrueMark Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the second quarter worth approximately $4,399,000. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the second quarter valued at approximately $12,629,000. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 6.1% during the second quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,904 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ifrah Financial Services Inc. raised its position in General Dynamics by 13.0% in the second quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,259 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. 86.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Marguerite Amy Gilliland sold 33,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.20, for a total value of $10,634,848.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 45,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,244,518.40. The trade was a 42.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Malcolm sold 3,220 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.45, for a total value of $1,060,829.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 10,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,355,777.70. The trade was a 24.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 275,020 shares of company stock worth $86,414,503. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

NYSE:GD opened at $331.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $326.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $299.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.47. General Dynamics Corporation has a 12-month low of $239.20 and a 12-month high of $347.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.27. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 8.13%.The company had revenue of $13.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. General Dynamics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.050-15.150 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Corporation will post 14.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 10th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 40.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GD. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $328.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $314.00 price target on General Dynamics and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $325.00 price objective on General Dynamics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $327.44.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

