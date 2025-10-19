16,937 Shares in Agilent Technologies, Inc. $A Purchased by TrueMark Investments LLC

TrueMark Investments LLC bought a new position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 16,937 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,999,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 19.7% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,214,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $261,332,000 after acquiring an additional 364,099 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 32.3% during the second quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,928 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,667 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 0.6% during the second quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 152,236 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $17,965,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 8.9% during the second quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 7,293 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 16.2% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,213,748 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $383,143,000 after acquiring an additional 447,207 shares during the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies Trading Up 0.6%

A opened at $142.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $127.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.84. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $96.43 and a one year high of $153.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Agilent Technologies Dividend Announcement

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The medical research company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 17.97%.Agilent Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. Agilent Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.560-5.590 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.570-1.600 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.248 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 23.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. UBS Group raised Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Rothschild Redb raised Agilent Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.62.

About Agilent Technologies

(Free Report)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

