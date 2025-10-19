BKM Wealth Management LLC Trims Position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

BKM Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 655,209.0% during the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 76,028,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,832,680,000 after purchasing an additional 76,017,350 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 29,644,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,051,930,000 after purchasing an additional 248,792 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 13.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,480,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,660,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466,308 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,405,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,966,252,000 after purchasing an additional 583,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 6.3% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 17,293,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,947,146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,865 shares during the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 11,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.27, for a total value of $1,830,308.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 52,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,279,007.34. This trade represents a 18.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 40,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.27, for a total transaction of $6,309,515.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 319,375 shares in the company, valued at $50,228,106.25. This represents a 11.16% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 149,763 shares of company stock worth $23,421,279. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 10th. BNP Paribas Exane decreased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. BNP Paribas restated an “outperform” rating and set a $177.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.21.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

NYSE:PG opened at $151.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $354.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.36. Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $146.96 and a fifty-two week high of $180.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $154.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.77.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.06. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.95% and a return on equity of 32.69%. The business had revenue of $20.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. Analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 24th will be paid a $1.0568 dividend. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 24th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.98%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

