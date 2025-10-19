Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Raises Holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. $AVB

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 16.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 75,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,427,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 24.8% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 383,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,211,000 after buying an additional 76,136 shares during the period. S Bank Fund Management Ltd acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,280,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 74.1% during the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 285.2% in the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 12,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,593,000 after acquiring an additional 9,436 shares in the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on AVB. BNP Paribas lowered shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $216.00 to $214.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $199.00 target price (down from $213.00) on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $228.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $217.31.

AvalonBay Communities Trading Up 1.3%

NYSE:AVB opened at $186.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.86. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $180.40 and a one year high of $239.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $191.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.20.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.02. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 38.91%.The company had revenue of $689.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.77 EPS. AvalonBay Communities has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.190-11.590 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.750-2.850 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AvalonBay Communities Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 86.21%.

AvalonBay Communities Profile

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store, Other Stabilized, and Development or Redevelopment. The Same Store segment refers to the operating communities that were owned and had stabilized occupancy.

