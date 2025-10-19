899 Shares in Snowflake Inc. $SNOW Bought by Aspiriant LLC

Aspiriant LLC purchased a new position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SNOW. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Business Bank raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 8.9% in the second quarter. Citizens Business Bank now owns 20,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,661,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Huntleigh Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake in the second quarter worth $486,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the second quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 1.5% during the second quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 334,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,866,000 after buying an additional 5,090 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SNOW opened at $240.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Snowflake Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.23 and a 12-month high of $255.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $222.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.96. The company has a market capitalization of $81.54 billion, a PE ratio of -58.00 and a beta of 1.21.

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.08. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 33.53% and a negative return on equity of 42.98%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SNOW. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Snowflake from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Snowflake from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Snowflake from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $219.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $235.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.71.

In other Snowflake news, Director Frank Slootman sold 710,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.47, for a total value of $163,652,829.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 165,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,144,398.29. This represents a 81.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 50,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.69, for a total value of $10,505,037.22. Following the sale, the director owned 36,116 shares in the company, valued at $7,537,048.04. This trade represents a 58.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,182,434 shares of company stock worth $270,280,661 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

