Aspiriant LLC Has $780,000 Holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited $CP

Aspiriant LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 980 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $780,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CP. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 8.3% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 113,117 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,942,000 after acquiring an additional 8,627 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 28.8% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 101,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,106,000 after purchasing an additional 22,606 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,276 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 189.3% in the 1st quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 603,041 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,326,000 after buying an additional 394,580 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 1st quarter valued at about $20,398,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on CP. Citigroup cut their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 13th. Wall Street Zen cut Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. National Bankshares restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Thursday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.38.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Trading Up 1.5%

NYSE CP opened at $76.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.68. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 12 month low of $66.49 and a 12 month high of $83.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.87, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 28.05%.The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be given a dividend of $0.1651 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 26th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is 20.56%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

