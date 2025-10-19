Crux Wealth Advisors Has $8.81 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF $SPYG

Crux Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 121.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 92,449 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,745 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up approximately 3.8% of Crux Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Crux Wealth Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $8,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,732,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,653,000 after buying an additional 583,587 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,444,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,557,000 after acquiring an additional 183,095 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,788,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,691,000 after acquiring an additional 153,895 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,744,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,303,000 after acquiring an additional 109,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 4,209,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,310,000 after purchasing an additional 233,536 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SPYG opened at $104.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $102.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.67. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $68.65 and a twelve month high of $106.22. The stock has a market cap of $43.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 1.05.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

