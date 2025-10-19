Quotient Wealth Partners LLC Has $545,000 Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Quotient Wealth Partners LLC lessened its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 26.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,519 shares during the period. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter worth $946,978,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at $460,110,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in PepsiCo by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 135,174,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,268,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802,748 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,475,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,969,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in PepsiCo by 14.3% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,296,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,393,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,745 shares during the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PepsiCo Price Performance

PEP stock opened at $153.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market cap of $210.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.22, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.33. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.60 and a 12-month high of $177.50.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 9th. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.03. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.58% and a net margin of 7.82%.The firm had revenue of $23.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. PepsiCo has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.120-8.120 EPS. On average, analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $1.4225 per share. This represents a $5.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 5th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PEP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on PepsiCo from $157.00 to $151.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Rothschild & Co Redburn boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. HSBC raised their target price on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.00.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

