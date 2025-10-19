Flavin Financial Services Inc. Has $1.25 Million Stake in Phillips 66 $PSX

Flavin Financial Services Inc. decreased its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 832 shares during the quarter. Flavin Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.1% in the first quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 7,241 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in Phillips 66 by 62.1% during the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 214 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its position in Phillips 66 by 2.8% during the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 3,083 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Phillips 66 by 2.4% during the second quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,613 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XML Financial LLC grew its position in Phillips 66 by 0.5% during the second quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 17,541 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Phillips 66

In other news, EVP Vanessa Allen Sutherland sold 4,393 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $615,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 34,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,842,180. This represents a 11.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory Hayes purchased 8,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $119.90 per share, with a total value of $1,001,165.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 29,423 shares in the company, valued at $3,527,817.70. The trade was a 39.62% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 9,850 shares of company stock valued at $1,188,910 over the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PSX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $144.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Zacks Research raised Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Phillips 66 in a research report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $154.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target (up previously from $145.00) on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.50.

Phillips 66 Stock Up 0.7%

NYSE PSX opened at $129.21 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $130.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $91.01 and a fifty-two week high of $142.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.22 billion, a PE ratio of 31.06, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.11.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.59. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 1.27%.The firm had revenue of $33.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.38%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

