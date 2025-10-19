Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. Invests $225,000 in Carrier Global Corporation $CARR

Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 3,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. REAP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 1,536.6% in the second quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CARR stock opened at $56.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.94. Carrier Global Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $54.22 and a fifty-two week high of $82.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $47.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.25.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.02. Carrier Global had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. Carrier Global has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.000-3.100 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Corporation will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 29th. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is presently 19.61%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CARR shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $84.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Carrier Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Melius assumed coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.67.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

