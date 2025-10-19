Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC Takes $1.90 Million Position in Robinhood Markets, Inc. $HOOD

Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 20,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,898,000. Robinhood Markets comprises approximately 1.6% of Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOOD. Hemington Wealth Management lifted its position in Robinhood Markets by 52.2% during the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in Robinhood Markets during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Pandora Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Robinhood Markets during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in Robinhood Markets during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors lifted its position in Robinhood Markets by 125.0% during the first quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction on Friday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total value of $3,708,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 565,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,952,874.66. The trade was a 4.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Jeffrey Tsvi Pinner sold 5,864 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction on Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.53, for a total value of $865,115.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 11,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,763,278.56. The trade was a 32.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,181,462 shares of company stock valued at $567,328,871. Insiders own 14.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HOOD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $134.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Robinhood Markets from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Barclays raised their target price on Robinhood Markets from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Robinhood Markets from $89.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Robinhood Markets currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.94.

Robinhood Markets Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of NASDAQ HOOD opened at $129.91 on Friday. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.00 and a twelve month high of $153.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.45 billion, a PE ratio of 65.94, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 2.42.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.12. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 50.13%.The business had revenue of $989.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $893.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Robinhood Markets Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

