Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp Sells 2,205 Shares of Cummins Inc. $CMI

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,205 shares during the period. Cummins accounts for about 1.7% of Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Cummins were worth $3,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Orca Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Orca Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its stake in Cummins by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 3,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust raised its stake in Cummins by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in Cummins by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 6,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Cummins by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $380.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Melius upgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cummins has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $407.43.

Cummins Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CMI opened at $411.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $411.10 and a 200-day moving average of $352.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $260.02 and a 12 month high of $440.51.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $6.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.21 by $1.22. The company had revenue of $8.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.45 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 26.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 22.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Cummins’s payout ratio is presently 37.61%.

Insider Activity at Cummins

In related news, VP Amy Rochelle Davis sold 5,002 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.88, for a total transaction of $2,015,205.76. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 20,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,354,925.44. The trade was a 19.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert Enright sold 1,860 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.26, for a total transaction of $748,203.60. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 955 shares in the company, valued at $384,158.30. This trade represents a 66.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,119 shares of company stock worth $17,674,285 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Profile

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.