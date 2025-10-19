Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Lowers Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF $IWM

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. cut its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 62,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,957 shares during the quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $13,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWM. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $34,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $243.41 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $237.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $217.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $171.73 and a one year high of $252.77.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

