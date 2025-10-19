Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp Has $493,000 Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. $AEP

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp increased its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,754 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AEP. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

American Electric Power stock opened at $117.53 on Friday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.91 and a 52 week high of $120.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.51.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.16. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 17.68%.The company had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. American Electric Power has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.570-6.770 EPS. Analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 54.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Kelly J. Ferneau sold 1,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $112,672.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 5,676 shares in the company, valued at $635,712. The trade was a 15.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.52, for a total value of $587,600.00. Following the sale, the director owned 35,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,218,732.96. This represents a 12.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,006 shares of company stock valued at $1,243,522. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AEP shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on American Electric Power from $116.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen assumed coverage on American Electric Power in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on American Electric Power from $117.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Monday, October 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.26.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Further Reading

