DeDora Capital Inc. Boosts Stake in Moody’s Corporation $MCO

DeDora Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the quarter. DeDora Capital Inc.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MCO. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 1,000.0% in the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 55 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the first quarter worth about $30,000. ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 50.0% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 66 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 42.9% in the second quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 80 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MCO opened at $470.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $497.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $482.83. Moody’s Corporation has a 52-week low of $378.71 and a 52-week high of $531.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.99, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.17. Moody’s had a return on equity of 60.73% and a net margin of 29.18%.The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.28 earnings per share. Moody’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Moody’s has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.500-14.000 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Moody’s Corporation will post 13.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.95%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MCO. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Moody’s from $534.00 to $521.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho boosted their price target on Moody’s from $532.00 to $539.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their price target on Moody’s from $445.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Moody’s from $525.00 to $552.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upgraded Moody’s from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $542.87.

In other Moody’s news, CFO Noemie Clemence Heuland sold 897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.24, for a total transaction of $455,891.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 2,148 shares in the company, valued at $1,091,699.52. This represents a 29.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.09, for a total value of $199,652.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 61,082 shares in the company, valued at $29,385,939.38. The trade was a 0.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,423 shares of company stock valued at $4,802,876 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody’s Analytics and Moody’s Investors Services. The Moody’s Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

