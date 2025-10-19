Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp Lowers Stake in Emerson Electric Co. $EMR

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp cut its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 12.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Impact Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 3.9% in the second quarter. Impact Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 1.9% in the second quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 3,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 2.9% in the second quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 2,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Petros Family Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 0.9% in the second quarter. Petros Family Wealth LLC now owns 9,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Orca Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 2.0% in the second quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of EMR stock opened at $129.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $72.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $90.06 and a fifty-two week high of $150.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $131.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.90.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.5275 per share. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 45.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EMR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $173.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays raised shares of Emerson Electric from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $125.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.28.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

