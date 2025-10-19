Wendell David Associates Inc. Has $3.39 Million Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

Wendell David Associates Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,329 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 42 shares during the quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. GFG Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 251.9% in the second quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. now owns 95 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $519.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $498.00 to $453.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $490.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $510.29.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

LMT stock opened at $495.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $471.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $464.78. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $410.11 and a fifty-two week high of $618.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.62 billion, a PE ratio of 27.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.28.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.57 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $18.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.59 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 107.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.11 EPS. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.700-22.000 EPS. Analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $3.45 per share. This represents a $13.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.30. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.70%.

About Lockheed Martin

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.