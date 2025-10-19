Disciplined Investments LLC Purchases 678 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF $IWN

Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 14.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,327 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 30,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,776,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Arista Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $758,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 16.0% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 15.0% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. Finally, Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $202,000. 74.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Down 0.2%

NYSEARCA IWN opened at $176.53 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.42. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $129.38 and a 12-month high of $183.51. The firm has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.