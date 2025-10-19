Netflix, Inc. $NFLX Stock Position Lifted by Wealthstream Advisors Inc.

Wealthstream Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 8.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,066 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 86 shares during the quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,511 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $11,397,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al bought a new position in Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,880,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 724 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 441 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its holdings in Netflix by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 1,600 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,143,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NFLX. Wall Street Zen cut Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 4th. Loop Capital upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $1,150.00 to $1,350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Netflix from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,339.81.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $1,199.36 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $736.23 and a 1 year high of $1,341.15. The stock has a market cap of $509.64 billion, a PE ratio of 51.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,213.47 and its 200-day moving average is $1,177.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $7.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.07 by $0.12. Netflix had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 24.58%.The company had revenue of $11.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,172.51, for a total transaction of $3,048,526.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 3,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,327,734.41. This trade represents a 41.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Cletus R. Willems sold 238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,153.52, for a total value of $274,537.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 104,100 shares of company stock worth $122,710,980. 1.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

