Wealthstream Advisors Inc. Buys 1,356 Shares of CocaCola Company (The) $KO

Wealthstream Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,564 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Wealthstream Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in CocaCola by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 39,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after acquiring an additional 4,591 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in CocaCola by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in CocaCola by 19.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 83,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,961,000 after acquiring an additional 13,261 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in CocaCola by 89.5% in the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 6,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 3,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of CocaCola during the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on KO shares. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $76.00 price objective on shares of CocaCola and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of CocaCola from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of CocaCola from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of CocaCola from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Monday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.69.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 37,396 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.10, for a total value of $2,584,063.60. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 209,513 shares in the company, valued at $14,477,348.30. This trade represents a 15.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CocaCola Price Performance

Shares of KO opened at $68.45 on Friday. CocaCola Company has a 12-month low of $60.62 and a 12-month high of $74.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.84 and its 200 day moving average is $69.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $294.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.43.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CocaCola had a return on equity of 44.91% and a net margin of 25.89%.The company had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CocaCola Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. CocaCola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.34%.

CocaCola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

