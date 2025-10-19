Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Raises Stock Position in Equinix, Inc. $EQIX

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $3,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Equinix by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Equinix by 9.7% in the second quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC now owns 2,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,017,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 450,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $352,212,000 after buying an additional 139,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 76,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,232,000 after buying an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Equinix news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $781.50, for a total value of $58,612.50. Following the transaction, the director owned 17,832 shares in the company, valued at $13,935,708. This trade represents a 0.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Raouf Abdel sold 404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $771.11, for a total value of $311,528.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 6,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,918,139.58. The trade was a 5.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Equinix Stock Up 0.1%

EQIX stock opened at $813.93 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $786.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $812.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.72, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.92. Equinix, Inc. has a one year low of $701.41 and a one year high of $994.03.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $9.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $6.42. Equinix had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 11.11%.The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equinix has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 37.670-38.480 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 33.1 EPS for the current year.

Equinix Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 20th were given a $4.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 20th. This represents a $18.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 183.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Equinix from $904.00 to $961.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $1,020.00 to $880.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Equinix from $1,030.00 to $965.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $1,045.00 to $850.00 in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Equinix from $935.00 to $940.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $960.14.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

