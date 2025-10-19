Kanawha Capital Management LLC Has $298,000 Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. $HON

Kanawha Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,279 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pandora Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in Honeywell International by 425.9% in the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 142 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1248 Management LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Lucian Boldea sold 42,149 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total transaction of $9,339,375.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 10,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,289,807.72. This trade represents a 80.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HON has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $268.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $260.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $222.00 to $212.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $251.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Honeywell International

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HON opened at $202.96 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.36 and a twelve month high of $242.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $212.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.91. The company has a market capitalization of $128.86 billion, a PE ratio of 23.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 37.37%. The business had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter. Honeywell International has set its Q4 2023 guidance at 2.530-2.630 EPS. FY 2023 guidance at 9.100-9.200 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 51.42%.

About Honeywell International

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.