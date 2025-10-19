Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Buys 559 Shares of Linde PLC $LIN

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 559 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Linde were worth $3,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LIN. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde during the first quarter valued at about $2,097,793,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Linde by 172.4% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,407,637 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,121,092,000 after buying an additional 1,523,702 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Linde by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,542,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,511,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182,157 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt bought a new stake in Linde in the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,405,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,600,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,470,284,000 after acquiring an additional 453,108 shares in the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Linde Trading Up 1.5%

LIN stock opened at $450.89 on Friday. Linde PLC has a twelve month low of $408.65 and a twelve month high of $487.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $472.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $464.07.

Linde Dividend Announcement

Linde ( NASDAQ:LIN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. Linde had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 19.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.85 EPS. Linde has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.300-16.500 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 4.100-4.20 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Linde PLC will post 16.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 4th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Linde

In related news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 50,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.38, for a total transaction of $23,815,274.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 480,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,479,445.34. This trade represents a 9.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LIN shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Linde from $530.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $470.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Linde from $510.00 to $507.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $520.00.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

