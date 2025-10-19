Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,291 Shares of Visa Inc. $V

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,486 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,291 shares during the period. Visa accounts for approximately 1.4% of Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $8,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of V. Keystone Global Partners LLC bought a new position in Visa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Visa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in Visa during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Visa by 82.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Visa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on V shares. Macquarie raised their price target on Visa from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Visa from $386.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Visa in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price objective on the stock. Erste Group Bank lowered Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 price objective (up from $405.00) on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $389.00.
Insider Buying and Selling at Visa
In related news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.02, for a total value of $697,328.54. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 11,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,102,438.50. This represents a 14.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 10,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.30, for a total value of $3,589,015.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,815.10. The trade was a 95.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Visa Price Performance
Shares of V stock opened at $341.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $626.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $344.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $346.83. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $280.78 and a fifty-two week high of $375.51.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $10.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.82 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 58.93% and a net margin of 52.16%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current year.
Visa Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 12th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.05%.
Visa Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Visa
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Johnson & Johnson’s M&A Strategy Is the Real Story for Investors
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Tesla: Some Analysts Are Calling for A 30% Drop—Time to Panic?
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Hedge Funds Flip on the Dollar—A Buy Signal for These 3 Stocks?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.