Salomon & Ludwin LLC Buys 6,255 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF $MUB

Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 243,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,255 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up about 2.5% of Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $25,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BankPlus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. BankPlus Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 9,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. now owns 4,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 2,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Kagan Cocozza Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kagan Cocozza Asset Management now owns 6,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB opened at $107.42 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.29 and a 12 month high of $108.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $105.63 and a 200-day moving average of $104.49.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.