Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG Position Increased by Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC

Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,560 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,608 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for 0.6% of Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $26,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 8,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,600,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $712,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 259,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bancorp Inc ME lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG opened at $478.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $194.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $316.14 and a 12-month high of $488.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $470.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $431.26.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

