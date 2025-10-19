Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 40,878 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF $SCZ

Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 649,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,878 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF comprises about 1.0% of Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $47,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 96.8% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $36,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $54,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 42.0% during the second quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:SCZ opened at $76.39 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $56.64 and a 12 month high of $77.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.70. The firm has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.96.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

