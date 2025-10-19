Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF $DFAR

Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Free Report) by 29.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 122,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,954 shares during the quarter. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF were worth $2,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 4,530 shares in the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 551,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,101,000 after purchasing an additional 178,433 shares during the period. RCS Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. RCS Financial Planning LLC now owns 80,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Arcadia Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Arcadia Wealth Management Inc. now owns 151,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,601,000 after purchasing an additional 12,748 shares during the period. Finally, Oceanside Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oceanside Advisors LLC now owns 204,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,797,000 after purchasing an additional 5,245 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional US Real Estate ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAR opened at $23.86 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.39. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $20.32 and a one year high of $25.92. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.45 and a beta of 0.93.

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (DFAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, including REITs. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.