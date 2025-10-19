Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 12,238 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF $DFAS

Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 305,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,238 shares during the period. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $19,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF stock opened at $67.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.72. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $51.45 and a 52 week high of $71.78.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

