Cidel Asset Management Inc. Buys 4,989 Shares of Intel Corporation $INTC

Cidel Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 5.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 104,224 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,989 shares during the period. Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. HFM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Intel in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on INTC. New Street Research boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $23.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Intel from $23.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Hold rating and seven have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $28.54.

Intel Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of INTC stock opened at $37.01 on Friday. Intel Corporation has a 52-week low of $17.67 and a 52-week high of $39.65. The stock has a market cap of $161.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.76 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.85 and its 200-day moving average is $23.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The chip maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $12.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.88 billion. Intel had a negative return on equity of 3.78% and a negative net margin of 38.64%.Intel’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. Intel has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.000-0.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Intel Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.