Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 6,777 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF $MUB

Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 647,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,777 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for 1.5% of Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $67,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $325,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 124,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,233,000 after buying an additional 11,989 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $516,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 127,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,444,000 after buying an additional 13,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 245.8% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 25,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,661,000 after buying an additional 17,938 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA MUB opened at $107.42 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $105.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.49. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.29 and a fifty-two week high of $108.60.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

