Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC Has $4.55 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF $IVE

Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,767 shares during the period. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $4,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 2,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 30,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,042,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Swmg LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swmg LLC now owns 65,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,094,000 after purchasing an additional 22,810 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Up 0.7%

NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $206.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $41.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $204.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $194.51. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $165.45 and a 1-year high of $209.12.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

