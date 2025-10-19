Salomon & Ludwin LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF $IJK

Salomon & Ludwin LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 188,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,103 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $17,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,093,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,331,000 after purchasing an additional 83,352 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,849,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,013,000 after purchasing an additional 48,238 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,717,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,052,000 after purchasing an additional 29,906 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,405,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,034,000 after purchasing an additional 43,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,149,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,741,000 after purchasing an additional 52,492 shares during the last quarter. 67.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA IJK opened at $94.63 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.35. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $71.69 and a 12-month high of $100.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

