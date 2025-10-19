Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April $PAPR

Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 203,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,193 shares during the period. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April were worth $7,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PAPR. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 260,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,275,000 after buying an additional 17,925 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 159,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,688,000 after buying an additional 10,314 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Point Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Vantage Point Financial LLC now owns 36,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after buying an additional 2,575 shares in the last quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management now owns 25,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 735 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS PAPR opened at $38.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $868.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.43. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April has a 1-year low of $32.74 and a 1-year high of $37.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.16 and its 200 day moving average is $37.00.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (PAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

