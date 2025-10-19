Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January $PJAN

Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 193,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,145 shares during the quarter. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January were worth $8,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nikulski Financial Inc. increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 0.5% during the first quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 50,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,095,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 0.6% during the second quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 43,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 5.7% during the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 5.5% during the second quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 52.0% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Stock Performance

Shares of PJAN stock opened at $45.74 on Friday. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January has a one year low of $37.59 and a one year high of $44.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16 and a beta of 0.47.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (PJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

