Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 414 Shares of Amphenol Corporation $APH

Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,228 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 414 shares during the quarter. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $6,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of APH. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Avalon Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 133.3% during the 1st quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 406 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amphenol Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of NYSE:APH opened at $125.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $117.40 and a 200 day moving average of $98.31. The company has a market cap of $153.51 billion, a PE ratio of 50.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Amphenol Corporation has a 12-month low of $56.45 and a 12-month high of $128.12.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 30.58% and a net margin of 16.90%.The firm’s revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. Amphenol has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.770-0.790 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th were issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 26.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider William J. Doherty sold 113,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.89, for a total value of $12,304,570.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.60, for a total value of $11,060,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 76,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,449,840. This represents a 56.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 665,924 shares of company stock valued at $73,369,357 in the last 90 days. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $115.00 price target on Amphenol in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Bank of America upgraded Amphenol from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $139.00 price target on Amphenol and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target (up from $125.00) on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Amphenol from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.00.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

