Cidel Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Bank of Nova Scotia (The) $BNS

Cidel Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia (The) (NYSE:BNS – Free Report) (TSE:BNS) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 176,053 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,663 shares during the quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $9,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BNS. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 134.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 53,015 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after buying an additional 30,386 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,801 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,938 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia in the 1st quarter valued at $174,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 145.7% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 103,414 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,908,000 after acquiring an additional 61,326 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.13% of the company’s stock.

BNS opened at $63.75 on Friday. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12-month low of $44.09 and a 12-month high of $65.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.78. The company has a market capitalization of $79.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.16.

Bank of Nova Scotia ( NYSE:BNS Get Free Report ) (TSE:BNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 26th. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.09. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 9.74%.The business had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BNS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

