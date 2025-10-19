Fortis $FTS Holdings Boosted by Cidel Asset Management Inc.

Cidel Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 937,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,351 shares during the period. Fortis accounts for about 2.7% of Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fortis were worth $44,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FTS. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fortis in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new position in shares of Fortis in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortis by 286.7% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortis by 111.7% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Fortis in the second quarter valued at about $65,000. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortis Price Performance

NYSE:FTS opened at $51.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $26.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.50. Fortis has a 12 month low of $40.32 and a 12 month high of $51.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.04 and its 200 day moving average is $48.59.

Fortis Increases Dividend

Fortis ( NYSE:FTS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. Fortis had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 14.48%.The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fortis will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.4448 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. This is a boost from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 19th. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on FTS. National Bankshares restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Fortis in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Zacks Research downgraded Fortis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. CIBC upgraded Fortis from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Fortis in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Desjardins upgraded Fortis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

Fortis Profile

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 447,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 103,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,408 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

See Also

