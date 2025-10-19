Marriott International, Inc. $MAR Shares Purchased by Cidel Asset Management Inc.

Cidel Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 25.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,167 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,974 shares during the period. Marriott International makes up approximately 1.4% of Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $24,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MAR. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Marriott International by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Marriott International by 1.0% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 41,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,975,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Marriott International by 17.7% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in Marriott International during the first quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Covea Finance boosted its position in Marriott International by 9.7% during the first quarter. Covea Finance now owns 66,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,826,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. 70.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Marriott International from $276.00 to $262.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Marriott International from $285.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Marriott International in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $284.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Marriott International from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $282.63.

Marriott International Trading Up 0.7%

NASDAQ MAR opened at $260.85 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $265.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $259.92. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $205.40 and a twelve month high of $307.52. The company has a market capitalization of $70.81 billion, a PE ratio of 29.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.35.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.65. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 93.44% and a net margin of 9.60%.The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Marriott International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.850-10.080 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.310-2.390 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 21st were issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 21st. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.21%.

Marriott International declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 7th that permits the company to repurchase 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

