Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF $VCR Holdings Lowered by Salomon & Ludwin LLC

Salomon & Ludwin LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 354 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $5,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000.

Get Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VCR opened at $386.32 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $389.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $362.42. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 12 month low of $285.13 and a 12 month high of $404.00. The company has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.44 and a beta of 1.27.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.