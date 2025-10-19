Salomon & Ludwin LLC Has $12.02 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF $SPTI

Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 420,359 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,883 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF makes up about 1.2% of Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF were worth $12,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $214,000. Maridea Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $231,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA SPTI opened at $29.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.64. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $27.62 and a 12-month high of $29.13.

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (SPTI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 3-10 years. SPTI was launched on May 23, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.