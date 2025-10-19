Cidel Asset Management Inc. Has $15.85 Million Stock Holdings in Manulife Financial Corp $MFC

Cidel Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Manulife Financial Corp (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) by 2.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 496,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,088 shares during the period. Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $15,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Manulife Financial by 5.7% during the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 51,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,591,000 after buying an additional 2,735 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC acquired a new position in Manulife Financial during the first quarter worth $220,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 17.2% in the first quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,527,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,780,000 after purchasing an additional 370,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 4.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 118,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,680,000 after purchasing an additional 4,632 shares during the last quarter. 52.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MFC stock opened at $31.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.98. Manulife Financial Corp has a one year low of $25.92 and a one year high of $33.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.86.

Manulife Financial ( NYSE:MFC Get Free Report ) (TSE:MFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 10.46%.During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Manulife Financial Corp will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.3199 per share. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 20th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is 56.70%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on Manulife Financial from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (a-)” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

