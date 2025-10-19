Cidel Asset Management Inc. Has $27.16 Million Position in Open Text Corporation $OTEX

Cidel Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX – Free Report) (TSE:OTC) by 2.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 931,450 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,872 shares during the period. Open Text comprises 1.6% of Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Open Text were worth $27,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Plato Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Open Text by 926.0% in the first quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 49,999 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 45,126 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in shares of Open Text by 107.7% in the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 188,444 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,755,000 after acquiring an additional 97,700 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Open Text by 12.7% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 187,565 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,735,000 after acquiring an additional 21,089 shares during the period. Value Partners Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Open Text by 9.8% in the second quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 2,561,601 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,709,000 after purchasing an additional 228,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Open Text in the first quarter valued at $323,000. Institutional investors own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Open Text from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Barclays restated a “positive” rating on shares of Open Text in a research note on Friday, August 8th. TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Open Text in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Open Text from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Open Text in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.25.

NASDAQ:OTEX opened at $39.03 on Friday. Open Text Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $22.79 and a fifty-two week high of $39.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a PE ratio of 23.65 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.41.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Free Report) (TSE:OTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The software maker reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.11. Open Text had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 8.43%.The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Open Text Corporation will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 5th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. This is an increase from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

Open Text Corporation provides information management software and solutions. The company offers content services, which includes content collaboration and intelligent capture to records management, collaboration, e-signatures, and archiving; and operates experience cloud platform that provides customer experience and web content management, digital asset management, customer analytics, AI and insights, e-discovery, digital fax, omnichannel communications, secure messaging, and voice of customer, as well as customer journey, testing, and segmentation.

