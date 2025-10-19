Salomon & Ludwin LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Starbucks Corporation $SBUX

Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,787 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Narwhal Capital Management grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 32,738 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after acquiring an additional 9,282 shares during the period. PUREfi Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $286,000. Napa Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,435,000. Morningstar Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $653,000. Finally, Pegasus Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,289,000. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBUX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research set a $105.00 price objective on Starbucks in a report on Thursday, September 25th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective (up from $100.00) on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Zacks Research upgraded Starbucks from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Starbucks from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.76.

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $85.36 on Friday. Starbucks Corporation has a 1 year low of $75.50 and a 1 year high of $117.46. The company has a market capitalization of $97.03 billion, a PE ratio of 36.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $85.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.40.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The coffee company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.14). Starbucks had a net margin of 7.18% and a negative return on equity of 36.23%. The company had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 105.17%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

