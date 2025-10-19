Salomon & Ludwin LLC Purchases Shares of 3,000 Casella Waste Systems, Inc. $CWST

Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 3,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CWST. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 138.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,087,000 after acquiring an additional 10,099 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 15,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 170,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,987,000 after acquiring an additional 19,413 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on CWST. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, September 19th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a report on Friday, September 19th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.38.

Casella Waste Systems Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of Casella Waste Systems stock opened at $85.76 on Friday. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.60 and a 12-month high of $121.24. The company has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 476.44 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.44.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.05. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 4.97%. The firm had revenue of $465.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Casella Waste Systems has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

