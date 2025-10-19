Arcus Capital Partners LLC Takes $203,000 Position in GBank Financial Holdings Inc. $GBFH

Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in GBank Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GBFH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Arista Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GBank Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,456,000. Chapin Davis Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GBank Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $7,209,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GBank Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $399,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GBank Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $364,000.

GBFH opened at $39.62 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.97. The stock has a market cap of $565.77 million, a P/E ratio of 28.92 and a beta of -1.12. GBank Financial Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.29 and a 52 week high of $46.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GBank Financial ( NASDAQ:GBFH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.03). GBank Financial had a net margin of 19.53% and a return on equity of 13.31%. The company had revenue of $17.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.00 million.

GBFH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jones Trading initiated coverage on GBank Financial in a report on Monday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of GBank Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded GBank Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

About GBank Financial

GBank Financial Holdings Inc operates as a bank holding company for GBank which provides banking services to commercial and consumer customers principally in Nevada. The company offers business and personal checking and savings accounts. GBank Financial Holdings Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

