Burford Brothers Inc. Invests $452,000 in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. $SWKS

Burford Brothers Inc. bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,072 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Park Place Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 62.1% during the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 368 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 2.8% during the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 5,395 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 1.1% during the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 16,958 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 27.9% during the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 861 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.3% in the first quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 14,732 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $75.32 on Friday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.93 and a 1 year high of $99.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.43 and a 200-day moving average of $70.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.20.

Skyworks Solutions Increases Dividend

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.09. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The company had revenue of $965.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. Skyworks Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Skyworks Solutions has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.400-1.400 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th were paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. This is an increase from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 26th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SWKS shares. Cfra Research upgraded Skyworks Solutions to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen raised Skyworks Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $71.87.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

