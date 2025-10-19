Burford Brothers Inc. Has $1.31 Million Position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF $CGDV

Burford Brothers Inc. boosted its stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 48.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,054 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,840 shares during the period. Burford Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF were worth $1,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Get Capital Group Dividend Value ETF alerts:

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGDV opened at $41.77 on Friday. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a twelve month low of $30.94 and a twelve month high of $42.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.67 and its 200-day moving average is $38.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 0.91.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Increases Dividend

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a $0.1359 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. This is a positive change from Capital Group Dividend Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

(Free Report)

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Dividend Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.